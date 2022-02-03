Activision Blizzard Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $564 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $788 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $2.16 billion from $2.41 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

