Activision Blizzard: Problems Create Opportunity

The second-largest pure-play gaming company in the world, Activision Blizzard (ATVI), was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of the largest PC video game publishers.

The company's impressive franchise portfolio includes World of Warcraft, which has more than $8 billion of lifetime sales, and Call of Duty, which has sold over 400 million copies throughout its history. Other stellar brands include Overwatch, Candy Crush, and Diablo.

Activision Blizzard benefited from the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, driving top-line growth and share price appreciation throughout 2020, and put the firm in a strong financial position, perhaps better than before the pandemic. I am bullish on Activision.

Company Problems

Since reaching all-time highs, the company's stock price has fallen significantly this year when the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a comprehensive workplace discrimination and harassment lawsuit against Blizzard. These actions forced a number of resignations of senior executives and developers, including the former Blizzard President. These resignations and other issues forced Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 launches to be delayed past 2022.

However, the company has responded to what some may consider an over-the-top, but necessary response to these allegations, which includes:

Adding staff and resources to their ethics, compliance, and employee relations teams. Continuing to thoroughly investigate each and every claim and complaint that is received. Implementing a zero-tolerance harassment policy across the company. Waiving required arbitration of future individual sexual harassment and discrimination claims. Starting a goal of increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in the workforce by 50% within the next five years. The company plans to invest an additional $250 million in the next 10 years in initiatives that expand opportunities in gaming and technology for under-represented communities. Committing to compensation that remains equitable for men and women performing comparable work in 2021 and beyond. In September 2021, the company announced a comprehensive agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to strengthen policies and programs intended to further improve the prevention of harassment, discrimination, and related conduct.

Third Quarter Results

Activision's net revenues were $2.1 billion compared with $1.95 billion for the third quarter of 2020. GAAP operating margin was 38%. GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.82 compared with $0.78 for Q3 2020.

The company generates significant free cash flow, and YTD operating cash flow was $1.7 billion, and with capital expenditures of only $59 million, free cash flow remained impressive. Overall, Activision Blizzard's monthly active users (MAUs) were 390 million for the third quarter.

Balance Sheet and Dividend

The company maintains a very safe balance sheet with $9.7 billion in cash and debt of only $3.6 billion. The video game business can be very sporadic and cyclical as results are often tied to game franchise releases and game console cycles. So ample levels of liquidity are usually required to maintain financial feasibility during down periods.

ATVI pays a relatively small annual dividend of $0.47, which equates to a current dividend yield of only 0.70%. The company's high levels of free cash could easily support higher dividend payments which may attract long-term institutional type investors.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Activision has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $87.88, the average Activision price target implies 31.1% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on ATVI stock as short-term problems often result in a temporary discount on stock prices that set up investors for long-term returns. Investors are often rewarded when they buy when there's "blood in the street," as Baron Rothschild said famously over 100 years ago.

ATVI's leading brands such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, and Candy Crush still have considerable franchise value in the gaming industry, which is still in growth mode and should reward ATVI over time.

