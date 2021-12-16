Activision Blizzard: Bargain Stock for the Patient Investor

Game developer Activision Blizzard (ATVI) saw its stock lose nearly half of its value from peak to trough on the horrific workplace practice crisis. Ever since the light was shed on the issue, a seemingly non-stop flow of negative news stories has continued pouring in, applying constant selling pressure on the stock.

Disruptions to management and employee backlash (think walkouts and protests) were likely contributing factors to the delays in major Blizzard releases in Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.

Pressure on CEO Bobby Kotick to step down and unionization efforts are the latest headwinds for shares of Activision Blizzard. Despite these negative factors, I am bullish on ATVI stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Activision Blizzard: The Bad News Keeps Coming In

Indeed, Activision Blizzard has continued to feel the impact of being in the crosshairs. Still, longer-term investors may have a lot to gain by picking up shares now that almost all of the negative is baked in and then some. Almost anything you're to hear of the company is to range from mildly negative to downright reprehensible.

As a result, the stock is oversold, and many investors are just finding reasons to rid their portfolios of the name over its practices. That said, the valuation seems to offer investors a glimmer of opportunity in a market that remains relatively expensive.

Moving Out of Crisis Control

Amid the company-specific crisis, it's hard to even think about anything positive. For contrarians, though, I think there are reasons to wonder if the punishment has been overdone. In due time, Activision Blizzard is likely to rise out of its self-manufactured crisis, just as many firms, like Papa John's (PZZA) or Wells Fargo (WFC), have. However, it is worth noting that such crises have cost CEOs their job.

Activision Blizzard has taken steps to improve itself and ensure that such a reputational crisis will never happen again. However, such news has likely been buried underneath the latest barrage of bad news. Just a few weeks ago, Activision Blizzard announced the formation of a workplace responsibility committee.

Indeed, the committee may have been scoffed at by employees and investors, but I do think it's a small step in the right direction. Of course, employees are unlikely to forgive the company until Kotick steps down. Kotick's stepdown could put in some sort of bottom in the stock and clarify its commitment to change. Kotick reportedly stated he was open to stepping down or leaving the firm if he and his team couldn't fix its problems quickly.

Whether Kotick leaves or stays, Activision Blizzard stock seems unlikely to stay this depressed for very long. Although some pundits do think ATVI stock's recovery trajectory will be smoother if Kotick does depart sooner rather than later.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, ATVI stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 19 analyst ratings, there are 13 Buy recommendations, five Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months.

The average Activision price target is $90.44, implying 47.7% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $54.00 per share to a high of $118.00 per share.

Activision Blizzard's Reputation Is Not beyond Repair

While Activision Blizzard's crisis was its own doing, many problems are common with the gaming industry as a whole, most notably sizeable layoffs, like the one recently experienced by QA workers at Activision's Raven Software.

Unionization efforts can be expected across the industry as massive layoffs have become quite commonplace. For Activision Blizzard, such headwinds have already been more than baked into the stock, making the name a top pick for value investors looking for a firm with the ability to build truly immersive worlds in the metaverse.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette owned shares of Activision Blizzard at the time of publication.

