Activia Properties Earns Top GRESB Rating Again

October 24, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Activia Properties (JP:3279) has released an update.

Activia Properties Inc. has once again demonstrated its leadership in sustainability by securing the prestigious ‘Five Stars’ rating in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the seventh consecutive year, alongside a ‘Green Star’ designation for the eleventh year. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence, driven by its strategic focus on sustainable practices and stakeholder engagement.

