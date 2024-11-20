ActivEX Unveils Promising Mineral Finds at Aramac Project

ActivEX Limited (AU:AIV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ActivEX Limited has announced promising initial exploration results from its Aramac Project in Queensland, revealing potential for rare earth elements and base metals such as zinc and cobalt. The exploration focused on the Wallumbulla Formation and Ronlow Beds, with samples showing significant mineral content, including a maximum total rare earth oxide analysis of 2,794ppm. These findings suggest a valuable opportunity for the company in the mineral-rich region.

For further insights into AU:AIV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.