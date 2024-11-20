News & Insights

ActivEX Unveils Promising Mineral Finds at Aramac Project

November 20, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

ActivEX Limited (AU:AIV) has released an update.

ActivEX Limited has announced promising initial exploration results from its Aramac Project in Queensland, revealing potential for rare earth elements and base metals such as zinc and cobalt. The exploration focused on the Wallumbulla Formation and Ronlow Beds, with samples showing significant mineral content, including a maximum total rare earth oxide analysis of 2,794ppm. These findings suggest a valuable opportunity for the company in the mineral-rich region.

