ActivEX Limited Prepares for 2024 AGM and Key Votes

ActivEX Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27 in Sydney, where shareholders will review financial reports and vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Dongmei Ye. The meeting provides an important opportunity for stakeholders to assess the company’s governance and financial strategies.

