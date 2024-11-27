ActivEX Limited Announces Director’s Departure and Shareholding

ActivEX Limited (AU:AIV) has released an update.
ActivEX Limited has announced that Andrew Bald has ceased to be a director as of November 28, 2024. Despite his departure, Bald holds 612,500 fully paid ordinary shares through Hera Investments Pty Ltd, where he serves as a director. This change could influence investor perceptions and trading activities regarding ActivEX’s stock.
