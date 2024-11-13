Activeport Group Plans Major Securities Issuance

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd has announced the proposed issuance of 26 million zero-exercise price options (ZEPOs) as part of a new securities placement, with an expiration date set for November 27, 2029. This move could potentially attract investors looking for strategic growth opportunities in the company’s portfolio. The issuance is expected to take place on November 27, 2024.

