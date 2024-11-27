ActivePort Group Ltd Updates on Director’s Stock Holdings

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced a change in the interest of director Kathryn Soares, as she acquired a total of 2 million Zero Exercise Price Options (ZEPOs) across different classes. This move comes following shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could indicate strategic positioning by the company’s leadership.

