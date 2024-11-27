Activeport Group Ltd Lists 2.5 Million Shares on ASX

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Activeport Group Ltd has announced the listing of 2.5 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of their ongoing strategic transactions aimed at bolstering their market presence. Investors keen on active growth opportunities may find this development noteworthy.

For further insights into AU:ATV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.