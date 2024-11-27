News & Insights

Stocks

ActivePort Group Ltd Announces Change in Shareholder Status

November 27, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced that 101IC Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder as of November 27, 2024, following the dilution caused by the issuance of new shares. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s voting securities and may be of interest to investors tracking stock movements and ownership changes.

For further insights into AU:ATV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.