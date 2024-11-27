ActivePort Group Ltd Announces Change in Shareholder Status

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced that 101IC Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder as of November 27, 2024, following the dilution caused by the issuance of new shares. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s voting securities and may be of interest to investors tracking stock movements and ownership changes.

