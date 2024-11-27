Activeport Group Issues 26 Million New ZEPOs

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 26 million Zero Exercise Price Options (ZEPOs) of Class H, I, and J, set to expire in November 2029. These unquoted securities are part of a previously announced transaction and will not be listed on the ASX. This move represents a significant strategic decision by Activeport as they expand their financial maneuvers.

