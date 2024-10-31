Activeport Group Discloses Expiry of 630,000 Options

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd has announced the cessation of 630,000 options that expired on October 31, 2024, without being exercised. The options, which had an exercise price of $0.35, were not converted, impacting the company’s issued capital. This development may interest investors tracking Activeport’s stock performance.

