ActivePort Group Director Increases Stock Holdings

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the stock holdings of its director, Christopher Daly. The director acquired an additional 2,196,012 ordinary shares and 732,004 options, now holding a total of 5,124,029 shares and various options. This acquisition was made through a renounceable rights issue, indicating a potential strategic move in the company’s market positioning.

