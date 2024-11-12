News & Insights

Stocks

ActivePort Group Director Increases Stock Holdings

November 12, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the stock holdings of its director, Christopher Daly. The director acquired an additional 2,196,012 ordinary shares and 732,004 options, now holding a total of 5,124,029 shares and various options. This acquisition was made through a renounceable rights issue, indicating a potential strategic move in the company’s market positioning.

For further insights into AU:ATV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.