ActivePort Group Boosts Director’s Shareholdings

November 12, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced a significant increase in Director Mark Middleton’s holdings as he acquired over 8.6 million ordinary shares and nearly 2.9 million options through a renounceable rights issue. This acquisition brings Middleton’s total holdings to over 30 million shares and several million options, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

