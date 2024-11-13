Activeport Group and Radian Arc Sign $4M Strategic Deal

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd and Radian Arc have inked a $4 million deal for a perpetual license of cloud gaming software, enabling Activeport to focus on expanding its network orchestration services globally. This agreement marks a strategic shift for both companies, with Activeport channeling resources into its core telecommunications offerings, while Radian Arc strengthens its cloud gaming and AI capabilities. The collaboration promises to enhance service delivery to a vast customer base across mobile and set-top box platforms.

