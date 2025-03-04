ActivePassive U.S. Equity (APUE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (Symbol: APUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.99, changing hands as low as $34.86 per share. ActivePassive U.S. Equity shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APUE's low point in its 52 week range is $30.34 per share, with $37.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.93.

