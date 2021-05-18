Active vs. Passive Investing – Which is Right for You?

Investment success may come down to what an individual puts into the process — both on a monetary level and an attention level. While various types of investment strategies exist, two methods help guide those ventures: active investing and passive investing.

While their names say a lot about what each approach entails, understanding how the two differ can help individual investors find the right methods for themselves.

What Is Active Investing?

An active investment strategy is precisely as it sounds. It’s a method in which individuals take more of an active role in buying and selling their shares. By taking this approach, investors attempt to own investments that look attractive and avoid anything that seems unattractive. Active investors often manage their portfolios with a particular strategy in mind, which could be value- or growth-oriented.

With active investing, for example, value investors can focus on undervalued sectors and have more control over the firms they own. Active investors have the opportunity to outperform the broader market. Individuals who embrace active investment take on more maintenance of their portfolios, face increased taxes if they trade frequently, and grapple with a major risk of active investing: Their portfolio could underperform the overall market.

For hands-on types who don’t want to be that hands-on, investors can hire a financial advisor to invest actively on their behalf or purchase mutual funds that are actively managed.

What Is Passive Investing?

Passive investing is an approach by which investors aim to replicate the performance of a specific market benchmark, typically through the purchase of index funds. By investing in an S&P 500 index fund, for instance, passive investors should generate a return that is approximately equal to the market return.

Rather than singling out specific stocks and purchasing them independently, passive investors buy every company in an index without regard for individual stock prices or fundamentals. Passive investors could execute a value or growth strategy described above by purchasing funds with that orientation.

Passive investors usually hold shares for years or decades. One of the primary risks of passive investing is sensitivity to losses during a downturn. If all you have are S&P 500 shares, a downturn can be as detrimental as it would be for any other investor at the whims of the market. And if the market is expensive — or worse — in a bubble, your future returns might be low or even negative. Between 2000 and 2010, for example, the S&P 500 Index generated a negative return for investors.

In taking a hands-off approach to managing their portfolios, passive investors miss profits from rising stocks that aren’t included in the index they track — and opportunities to buy at a bargain after market corrections.

Active and passive investing can both be applied to value or growth strategies. That said, they each rely on a unique set of criteria that aren’t free of risk.

The best way to hedge against risk is to understand what each strategy entails. Then, diversify across asset classes — including some that aren’t correlated with stocks — and keep your finger on the pulse of your chosen approach to see how it performs.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation of any particular strategy. There are no assurances that any predicted results will actually occur.

The views are those of Matthew Blume as of the date of publication and are subject to change and to the disclaimers of Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.