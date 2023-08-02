News & Insights

US Markets

Active shooter reported at US Capitol, police say

August 02, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A possible active shooter was reported at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the Capitol Police said, urging people inside Senate office buildings to shelter in place.

The U.S. Senate was in summer recess and the majority of lawmakers were not in their offices.

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a post on social media.

Police said they were responded to an emergency call.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.