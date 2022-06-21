Active Muni Bond ETFs Prove Popular

Investors are flocking to active ETFs in search of more market alpha amid the volatility. Pickers' performance has been especially effective in high volatility, and Muni bonds are another great option. Outflows have been consistent from Muni bonds since 2021 but that tide is starting to turn as yields rise and investors need an inflation cushion. Moreover, their high credit scores and tax advantages are extremely attractive to high net worth investors. One option is Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) which is an active muni investment fund. The fund has a pretty low expense ratio (0.15%), and they also believe it can outperform in a rising yield environment.

Finsum: Yields are beginning to look more attractive, but remember how much of that is built-in inflation.

