This Active Fund Withstood the Recent Market Shock

August 16, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

The T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (TOUS) is an active ETF that has gained attention for its diversification benefits, especially after a recent market sell-off. With a competitive 50 basis point fee, TOUS focuses on high-quality international firms with strong business models and good valuations. 



TOUS has an active strategy built around macro factors through an international lens that uniquely positions it for the type of interest rate volatility the US is experiencing. 



The fund’s active management allows for flexibility in selecting companies, particularly in non-U.S. markets, which could be advantageous during volatile periods. TOUS has returned 9.8% over the past year, making it an appealing option for diversification away from U.S. mega-caps.

Finsum: We’ve been banging the drum on the need to diversify into active funds during this volatility and this recent flash was an example why. 

 

