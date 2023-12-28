Active Fixed Income Outlook for 2024

Entering 2024, active fixed income investors are grappling with a unique mix of risks and opportunities given recent developments in inflation, yields, and rates. Insight Investment collected thoughts from BNY Mellon’s fixed income portfolio managers to get their thoughts on the coming year.

Adam Whiteley, the portfolio manager of the BNY Mellon Global Credit Fund, sees a continuation of 2023 trends in credit markets in 2024. He believes developed economies will avoid a recession. However, the major focus is on determining where markets are in the credit cycle. This will have implications for identifying risks and the best sectors within the fixed income universe.

The portfolio managers of the BNY Mellon Global Short-Dated High Yield Bond Fund have a positive bias for high-yield and short-duration debt. Yet, they believe that investors will have to take credit analysis and cash flow modeling more seriously, given they expect a slight increase in the default rate. Overall, they still see the high-yield debt market as being stable and strong despite these risks due to better credit quality and strong balance sheets.

In terms of emerging market (EM) debt, the firm has a cautious outlook in the near-term despite more upside for EMs. The biggest variable is likely to be developed market and economic performance. EM corporates tend to have strong balance sheets so are well positioned for any slowdown.

Finsum: BNY’s active fixed income managers shared their thoughts and outlook for 2024. Overall, they see some risks in the coming year, but the overall market remains in a good place.

active etfs

clients

advisors

active management

fixed income

duration

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.