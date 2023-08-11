Active Fixed Income is Ideal for Current Monetary Regime

In a strategy note, Scott Solomon and Quentin Fitzsimmons, the portfolio managers of the Dynamic Global Bond Fund, discuss why active fixed income is the best asset class for the current market environment. Despite recent economic data which indicates that inflation and the economy are both more resilient than previously expected, the pair believe that we are in the midst of a shift from one monetary regime to another.

However, they acknowledge that this is not going to be a smooth process. In fact, they expect a bumpy process especially given investor positioning. But, this uncertainty is what they believe will create opportunities in terms of credit quality and duration. Of course, such opportunities can be taken advantage of better by active fixed income managers rather than passive funds which are tracking benchmarks and unable to invest in securities of varying quality and duration.

Soloman and Fitzsimmons see a new ‘normal’ and expect rates to be structurally higher over the next couple of decades given high levels of debt to GDP in developed countries all over the world. Additionally, they anticipate that the negative correlation between stocks and bonds which prevailed in the years between the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic is unlikely to return as long as central banks are not actively supporting markets.

Finsum: Scott Solomon and Quentin Fitzsimmons of T. Rowe Price’s Dynamic Global Bond Fund shared their thinking about why they expect active fixed income to offer the best opportunities in the coming years.

