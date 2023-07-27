Active Fixed Income ETFs Expected to See Most Growth in Coming Years

Cerulli Associates conducted a survey of ETF issuers which revealed some interesting findings. Already we are seeing fixed income ETFs gaining market share and seeing a surge of inflows due to higher yields and an uncertain economic outlook, but issuers anticipate fixed income ETFs to continue to outpace equity ETFs in coming years.

Within the fixed income ETF universe, they are particularly bullish on active fixed income. This is different from equities where passive funds dominate active in terms of inflows. But, active fixed income funds have a better track record of outperformance. Further, they are able to take advantage of more opportunities in terms of duration and credit quality as compared to passive fixed income funds, leading to better performance.

According to the survey, issuers expect growth in fixed income ETFs to be driven by institutional advisors and increased familiarity from financial advisors. Based on the findings, Cerulli recommends firms interested in active fixed income products to look for categories with few competitors to offer funds with low fees and attractive pricing. The firm also believes that many fixed income ETF issuers are failing to differentiate their product.

Finsum: Cerulli Associates conducted a survey of ETF issuers and came out with some interesting findings regarding passive and active fixed income funds.

fixed income

advisors

active etfs

bonds

