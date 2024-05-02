Active ETFs Eating Up Market Share

Active ETFs have been steadily gaining market share from mutual funds, experiencing a consistent 20% growth in assets annually over the past five years, reflecting investors' growing preference for the cost-efficient and adaptable nature of ETFs. During this period, they have expanded their share of the overall ETF market, skyrocketing from 2% to 8.5%, as indicated by Morningstar's recent analysis on actively managed funds.

Despite their current assets standing just above $600 million amidst the $8.9 trillion U.S. ETF landscape, they are advancing at a faster pace than both the overall market and their passive counterparts. Investors have injected $375 billion into actively managed ETFs in the last five years, while active mutual funds have witnessed a staggering outflow of $1.8 trillion, according to Morningstar's data.

Investors can anticipate continued growth for active ETFs, asserting their burgeoning prominence within the fund industry, fueled by investor demand and their role in alleviating the outflows from active mutual funds.

Finsum: Investors tend to think pickers have their largest advantage in volatility and macro environments, so this trend could continue.

