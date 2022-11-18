Active ETFs Can Help Investors Weather Stormy Markets

(The following white paper on active ETFs from T. Rowe Price was written by Tim Coyne, global head of exchange-traded funds, and James Norungolo, U.S. equity investment specialist.)

The Economy Is Decelerating, Making Dividends More Important

Equity markets have displayed substantial volatility since March. The Federal Reserve, for years friendly toward risk assets, has become a hawkish foe. Fed hikes, plus the resulting economic fallout, have taken benchmark equity indexes from near-record level highs into negative market territory. If there has been a silver lining amid the rout in stocks, it has been the strong performance of active management.

The lesson? When the seas of the market get rocky, it may pay to have someone at the helm. In this regard, investors concerned about volatility persisting may benefit from an allocation to active ETFs focused on quality dividend-paying companies. Dividend growth and earnings growth are two factors that have a significantly negative correlation to the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), making them attractive given the very real possibility of a U.S. recession. Dividend-oriented strategies also tended to do well in periods of higher inflation. As a consequence, they may be something of a hedge in case the current period of rising prices doesn’t soon abate.

Economic Growth Is Under Pressure

The economy is clearly decelerating, as the Fed keeps hiking interest rates to contain inflationary pressures. Initially thought to be transitory, heightened inflation has proven to be persistent due to a combination of supply chain issues, commodity price inflation, and excess demand from large fiscal stimulus programs.

The pronounced softening of growth is reflected in the yield curve, where the 10-yr./2-yr. spread has become inverted. Given the historical relationship between changes in the yield curve and U.S. PMI data, it is altogether possible that decelerating economic growth could turn into an outright contraction. We’ve already seen two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, corporate profit margins are rolling over, and consumer confidence has taken a significant hit. In addition, the housing market, a key driver of economic growth, is showing signs of stress.

Some economic bright spots remain, however. For one thing, the labor market is robust. Unemployment continues to be below 4%, and despite well-publicized layoffs, jobless claims have only risen modestly. It remains a tight market, with demand for workers exceeding the number of people able to fill them. Meanwhile, consumer balance sheets are healthy. Pandemic-related government spending led to higher-than-normal savings for the average individual. Consumers in the lower quintile of income have understandably had to draw down some of these funds to cope with higher prices. On the other hand, those in the upper quintile have ample room to spend more, which may support the economy in the face of its headwinds.

Dividend Payers Have Outperformed

Dividend rates have been on the rise, with 129 S&P 500 Index companies announcing payout increases in Q1 2022. Thus far, payouts to investors are 10% higher versus last year and expected to come in around the high single digit mark next year. The good news isn’t just that dividend rates have been on the rise, but that there is considerable scope for growth based on the S&P 500 dividend payout ratio, which is the ratio of dividends paid relative to the company’s net income. The current ratio stands at 29.2% compared with a historical average of 48.2% (in part because management and boards have deployed cash toward stock buybacks in recent years).

Crucially for investors, the below chart shows that S&P companies that returned profit back to their shareholders in the form of dividends, have recently outperformed S&P companies that didn’t pay dividends.

S&P 500 Dividend Payers Relative to Nonpayers

(Indexed to 100, 1/1/2015) As of March 31, 2022

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Source: Strategas.

For illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Data from 1/1/2015 to 3/31/2022, based on relative price returns.

Dividend payers and nonpayers are subsets of the S&P Index.

It’s important to underscore just how committed companies generally are to maintaining and growing their dividends. Once a dividend policy has been established, they are very reluctant to cut payouts to investors. Target is a case in point: In May, its stock dropped by 25% on the back of an earnings miss and deep discounting to clear surplus inventory. The same day it released these negative items, the company also announced it was raising its dividend.

Active ETFs May Do Their Best Work When Markets Are Volatile

As markets have turned volatile, active management has been strong. Data from Morningstar shows that nearly 63% of all actively managed funds have beat their benchmarks since May. This isn’t surprising: Active mandates can add to favored positions in times of weakness while also avoiding stocks that have poor fundamentals (unlike passive vehicles, which often must hold specified securities regardless of investment merits).

Move Aside, Passive: Active ETFs Are on the Rise

In many people’s minds, ETFs are synonymous with passive funds. This is understandable, as the vast majority (94%) of ETF assets are in passive vehicles. However, past is not prologue, and while both categories may continue growing over time, active ETFs are likely to grow at a faster clip in the years to come. According to Morningstar, 60% of new ETFs launched over the past two years have been actively managed. Unlike passive strategies that already cover almost every market segment imaginable, we believe there is still significant scope for active ETFs to expand into more specialized areas like sectors, industries, and narrow themes.

T. Rowe Price Has an Extensive Suite of Active ETFs

T. Rowe Price offers an extensive suite of active equity ETFs. These ETFs provide investors with access to the signature quality that sets our firm apart from the pack: a long, successful track record of active management characterized by solid research and diligent risk management. Investors can reap the benefits of our traditional strategies in an ETF wrapper. T. Rowe Price Active ETFs are convenient, cost-effective, and tax-efficient, making them potentially an attractive choice for individual investors.

Two of our ETFs — the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) — may be especially appropriate for investors concerned about market volatility and prospects for the economy. Dividend Growth is a large-core mandate, seeking stocks with higher rates of dividend growth than its S&P 500 benchmark. While focused on buying companies at reasonable valuations, this ETF also has exposure to growth-oriented companies. Our Equity Income ETF is more of a value mandate, focused on buying companies with a higher yield than the benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index and that also trade at a lower valuation. Despite their differences, Dividend Growth and Equity Income share a common characteristic, that being a dedication to quality companies that can outperform over the long-term and provide reliable streams of payments to investors along the way.

