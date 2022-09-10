Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans Get Free Access to National Parks

If you're an active-duty military member or a veteran, don't miss out on valuable discounts and freebies made available to you as a thank-you for your service. Freebies and deals can help you keep more money in your bank account.

For outdoor adventurers, visiting our nation's parks and public lands can be an entertaining way to spend an afternoon or weekend.

While most visitors have to pay a daily entrance fee or invest in an annual pass, active military members and veterans can enter most national parks and lands at no cost.

All you need is the right pass -- and it's available annually.

Introducing the Interagency Annual Military Pass

The Interagency Annual Military Pass is available to current U.S. military members, veterans, dependents, and Gold Star families.

Passes are free at sites that issue passes, including parks and federal recreation sites. Passes can also be obtained online through the USGS store, but a $10 processing fee applies. Plan to bring documentation to show you qualify for the pass.

The Interagency Annual Military Pass covers entrance fees to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sites and National Park Service sites.

Additionally, the pass covers standard amenity fees at Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation sites, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites.

If you're visiting parks and lands with family or friends, they can also enjoy free entry:

The pass holder and any accompanying passengers in a private, non-commercial vehicle can gain entry at no cost at sites that charge a per-vehicle fee.

At sites that charge fees per person, the pass holder, and up to three additional adults are admitted at no cost.

Veterans and Gold Star families can soon get a lifetime pass

While the Interagency Annual Military Pass is available yearly, a lifetime pass will soon be made available to veterans and Gold Star families, thanks to legislation passed and signed in late 2021.

This lifetime pass includes the same entry and amenity perks as the Interagency Annual Military Pass and will be available later in 2022.

Once the lifetime passes are available, veterans and Gold Star families won't have to worry about renewing their passes yearly.

Don't ignore other money-saving discounts

Active-duty military members, veterans, and their families can also take advantage of other money-saving deals. Life is expensive, so every discount adds up, and can help you reach your personal finance goals sooner.

Here are some other deals that you won't want to miss:

Apple: A 10% discount is available to current and veteran members of the U.S. Military, National Guard and Reserve and immediate family members residing in the same household.

A 10% discount is available to current and veteran members of the U.S. Military, National Guard and Reserve and immediate family members residing in the same household. Costco: Current, retired, and veteran military members can get a $20 Costco digital gift card when becoming a new Costco member.

Current, retired, and veteran military members can get a $20 Costco digital gift card when becoming a new Costco member. Home Depot: Get 10% off eligible purchases (save up to $400 annually), available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their spouses.

Get 10% off eligible purchases (save up to $400 annually), available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their spouses. The North Face: A 10% discount is available to active, reservist, veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel.

A 10% discount is available to active, reservist, veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel. Verizon: Current military members and veterans can save up to $25/month on Verizon Wireless unlimited phone plans.

While these are just a few examples of deals, many other brands offer savings to U.S. military members and veterans. Be sure to ask if a discount is available before you rush to swipe your credit card at the checkout line.

