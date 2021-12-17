Activate Now: You'll Put Next Quarter's Chase Freedom Bonus Categories to Use

Image source: Getty Images

The Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex℠ cards allow cardholders to earn 5% cash back in spending in rotating categories each quarter. These quarterly bonus categories offer a great way to earn additional rewards on your everyday spending. Chase recently announced the next quarter's categories for early 2022, and at least one of these two categories will likely appeal to you. Find out more.

Chase Freedom (no longer available to new applicants) and Chase Freedom Flex℠ cardholders can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in spending in rotating categories each quarter. Chase announces categories before the upcoming quarter begins. Since the categories rotate, you can earn in different areas of spending throughout the year.

Chase reveals the Q1 2022 bonus categories

The Q1 categories have been announced for 2022. If you're a Chase Freedom or Chase Freedom Flex℠ cardholder, you can earn 5% in the following purchase categories:

eBay

Groceries

It's important to know that Target and Walmart purchases are excluded from grocery spending earnings. But if you typically grocery shop at other stores, you can benefit. You'll earn 5% on up to $1,500 in total spending between both categories from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2022.

Chase requires cardholders to activate these bonus categories to lock in the 5% cash back rate. After activation, you'll automatically earn rewards as you make eligible purchases with your credit card. You can activate the upcoming quarterly categories by logging into the Chase website or mobile app. Once you do this, earnings will begin for purchases beginning Jan. 1.

Grocery shopping is something that everyone does, so this is an excellent opportunity to earn extra rewards. If you max out the $1,500 in spending for the quarter with eligible purchases, you'll earn $75. You have to do your grocery shopping anyway, so don't forget to activate these bonus categories and pay with your card to maximize your rewards.

You can earn other rewards with Chase Freedom Flex℠

Bonus category spending isn't the only way to earn with the Chase Freedom Flex℠ credit card, which has no annual fee. In addition to the quarterly bonus categories, you can earn in the following ways:

Earn 5% on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal

Earn 3% on dining, including takeout and delivery

Earn 3% on drugstore purchases

Earn 1% on other purchases

If you currently have a Chase Freedom or Chase Freedom Flex℠ card in your wallet, make sure you activate the Q1 2022 bonus categories so you don't miss out on the chance to earn extra rewards.

If this isn't the right card for you, other credit cards offer valuable benefits and rewards. If you're considering getting a new credit card and want to earn cash back or other rewards, take a look at our list of top credit cards to find the right card for your needs.

