World Markets

Actis and Aker's Mainstream Renewable agree to sell Africa's Lekela Power

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published

Investment company Actis and Mainstream Renewable Power, a company controlled by Norway's Aker Horizons, said on Monday it has signed an agreement to sell renewable energy company Lekela Power.

July 18 (Reuters) - Investment company Actis and Mainstream Renewable Power, a company controlled by Norway's Aker Horizons AKH.OL, said on Monday it has signed an agreement to sell renewable energy company Lekela Power.

The companies have agreed to sell Africa's renewable energy company to Egypt's Infinity Group and Africa Finance Corporation.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular