Actis and Aker's Mainstream Renewable agree to sell Africa's Lekela Power

July 18 (Reuters) - Investment company Actis and Mainstream Renewable Power, a company controlled by Norway's Aker Horizons AKH.OL, said on Monday it has signed an agreement to sell renewable energy company Lekela Power.

The companies have agreed to sell Africa's renewable energy company to Egypt's Infinity Group and Africa Finance Corporation.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

