Actinogen Medical’s Promising Advances in Neurological Treatments

Actinogen Medical Ltd., a biotechnology firm listed on the ASX, announced the successful passing of all resolutions in its recent Annual General Meeting, including a special resolution to increase placement capacity. The company is progressing with its promising drug Xanamem, aimed at treating Alzheimer’s and depression by targeting brain cortisol levels, with positive trial results already reported. Investors are keenly watching its ongoing trials, which could significantly impact the firm’s future performance in the neurological treatment space.

