Actinogen Medical’s Promising Advances in Neurological Treatments

Actinogen Medical Limited, listed on the ASX as ACW, is making strides in the biotechnology sector with its development of Xanamem, a promising therapy targeting neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and depression. Recent trials have shown significant benefits in reducing depression symptoms and are ongoing to assess its impact on Alzheimer’s disease. With a strong emphasis on innovative treatments, Actinogen aims to address the substantial unmet medical needs in cognitive and neuropsychiatric disorders.

