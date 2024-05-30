News & Insights

Stocks
ATGGF

Actinogen Medical’s Capital Raise Oversubscribed

May 30, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has successfully completed an oversubscribed entitlement offer, raising $8.9 million to fund the progression of its XanaMIA Alzheimer’s disease trial and for general working capital. Shareholders demonstrated strong support with no shortfall in acceptances for shares, with new share trading to commence by June 6, 2024. The raised capital underscores shareholder confidence in the potential of Actinogen’s lead compounds in ongoing clinical trials.

For further insights into AU:ACW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.