Actinogen Medical’s Capital Raise Oversubscribed

Actinogen Medical Limited has successfully completed an oversubscribed entitlement offer, raising $8.9 million to fund the progression of its XanaMIA Alzheimer’s disease trial and for general working capital. Shareholders demonstrated strong support with no shortfall in acceptances for shares, with new share trading to commence by June 6, 2024. The raised capital underscores shareholder confidence in the potential of Actinogen’s lead compounds in ongoing clinical trials.

