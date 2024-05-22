Actinogen Medical Touts Cognitive Therapy Breakthrough

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited is hosting a ‘plain English’ science forum today to discuss their lead compound, Xanamem, which shows promise in treating cognitive impairment in various diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Depression. The event features a panel with Actinogen’s CMO and guest professors, providing an opportunity for questions and will be accessible later via the company’s online channels. Xanamem operates by targeting brain cortisol levels, which have been linked to cognitive decline, and has shown potential in early clinical trials.

For further insights into AU:ACW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.