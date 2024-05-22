News & Insights

Actinogen Medical Touts Cognitive Therapy Breakthrough

May 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited is hosting a ‘plain English’ science forum today to discuss their lead compound, Xanamem, which shows promise in treating cognitive impairment in various diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Depression. The event features a panel with Actinogen’s CMO and guest professors, providing an opportunity for questions and will be accessible later via the company’s online channels. Xanamem operates by targeting brain cortisol levels, which have been linked to cognitive decline, and has shown potential in early clinical trials.

