Actinogen Medical Secures $9 Million R&D Rebate Boost

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.
Actinogen Medical has received a $9 million R&D tax incentive rebate from the Australian Tax Office, providing crucial funding to advance its Alzheimer’s clinical trials. This financial boost supports the company’s efforts to develop Xanamem, a promising treatment for neurological disorders linked to brain cortisol levels. Investors may find this development encouraging as it extends Actinogen’s cash runway until mid-2026, ensuring continued progress in their innovative therapies.
