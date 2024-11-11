News & Insights

Actinogen Medical Secures $9 Million R&D Rebate Boost

November 11, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical has received a $9 million R&D tax incentive rebate from the Australian Tax Office, providing crucial funding to advance its Alzheimer’s clinical trials. This financial boost supports the company’s efforts to develop Xanamem, a promising treatment for neurological disorders linked to brain cortisol levels. Investors may find this development encouraging as it extends Actinogen’s cash runway until mid-2026, ensuring continued progress in their innovative therapies.

