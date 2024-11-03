News & Insights

Actinogen Medical Expands Shares Amid Drug Development Progress

November 03, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has issued over 37 million shares to its directors at a price of $0.03 per share following shareholder approval. This move highlights the company’s ongoing development of Xanamem, a promising treatment for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and depression. Investors may find this significant, as Actinogen continues to deliver promising clinical trial results, potentially impacting the future value of its stock.

