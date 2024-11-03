News & Insights

Actinogen Medical Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 03, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has announced the quotation of 37,666,670 ordinary fully paid securities and 28,250,002 options set to expire on September 30, 2027, on the ASX. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors might find these developments significant as they reflect Actinogen’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial standing.

