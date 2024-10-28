Actinogen Medical Boosts Leadership with New CCO

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has appointed Andrew Udell as Chief Commercial Officer to bolster its leadership team as it advances clinical trials for its promising Alzheimer’s and depression treatment, Xanamem. Udell brings extensive experience from his successful tenure at Calliditas Therapeutics, where he led a US product launch. Actinogen hopes his expertise will aid in the commercial readiness of their novel therapy targeting central nervous system disorders.

