Actinogen Medical Announces Share Cessation Update

December 02, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited announced the cessation of 4 million ordinary fully paid shares due to a buy-back under an employee share scheme. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics and investor interest, making it a point of interest for those following Actinogen’s market activities.

