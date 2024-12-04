News & Insights

Actinogen Medical Announces New Securities Quotation

December 04, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has announced the quotation of 62,499 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing capital management strategies. This new issuance is a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock value and market dynamics.

