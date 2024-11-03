Actinogen Medical Advances in Neurological Drug Development

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has successfully passed all resolutions in their recent General Meeting, signaling strong investor confidence. The company continues to develop its promising drug Xanamem, aimed at treating Alzheimer’s and depression by regulating brain cortisol levels, with encouraging results from clinical trials. This progress positions Actinogen as a noteworthy player in the biotech space, attracting attention from investors interested in innovative neurological therapies.

