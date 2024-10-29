Actinogen Medical Advances Alzheimer’s Trials and Boosts Capital

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited is making strides in its Alzheimer’s and depression drug trials, with the XanaMIA trial expanding in the US and Australia and positive results from its XanaCIDD trial on depression. The company has also bolstered its leadership by appointing Andrew Udell as Chief Commercial Officer, highlighting its commitment to advancing late-stage clinical developments. Financially, Actinogen announced a successful $11.1 million capital raising to support its ongoing projects.

