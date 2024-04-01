News & Insights

Actinium's Phase 3 Trial Results Show Survival Benefit In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients; Stock Up

April 01, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), Monday announced that its Iomab-B Phase 3 SIERRA trial results demonstrated survival benefit in high-risk relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients with TP53 mutations.

The trial compared the outcomes of 153 enrolled patients receiving Iomab-B and a bone marrow transplant to those receiving physician's choice of care in the control arm.

The company further stated that the targeted therapy Iomab-B achieved the primary endpoint of durable complete remission.

Actinium said that the detailed result will be presented at the 50th Annual meeting of the European Bone Marrow Transplant Society, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Currently, Actinium's stock is rising 8.56 percent, to $8.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.

