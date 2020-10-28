Markets
ATNM

Actinium Sees Multiple Milestones In Q4 From ARC Pipeline Incl Phase 3 Data From SIERRA Trial

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) said that it has made material advances in its key clinical trials and programs for targeted conditioning and therapeutic combinations this year and anticipate several important milestones before year-end and in 2021.

The company expects multiple milestones in the fourth quarter from the company's ARC pipeline including phase 3 data from the pivotal SIERRA trial for Iomab-B and Actimab-A combination trials with CLAG-M and venetoclax.

Actinium reported a cash balance of $48.2 million as of September 30, 2020 compared with $9.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Based on current estimates, the current cash balance is expected to fund operations through clinical milestones including completion of the Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial, completion of ongoing Phase 1/2 Actimab-A combination trials and planned R&D activity.

