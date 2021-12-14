Actinium Reports Positive Findings From Phase 1 Study Of Actimab-A - Quick Facts

Markets
Actinium Reports Positive Findings From Phase 1 Study Of Actimab-A

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) reported updated data from the recently complete Actimab-A and CLAG-M phase 1 combination trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML. Key findings from the study include: complete remissions in all dose cohorts; 72% MRD negativity rate; and 80% overall response rate in patients receiving less than 4 lines of prior therapy with a total of 10 complete remissions across all four dose cohorts. 75% of patients proceeded to a bone marrow transplant.

Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer, said, "There are several positive findings from this study including high rates of MRD negativity, strong responses in patients failing venetoclax therapy and high rates of transplant, which all represent future development opportunities."

