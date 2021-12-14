Actinium Reports Encouraging Data From Phase 1 Portion Of Actimab-A, Venetoclax Combination Trial

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) reported data from the phase 1 portion of its Actimab-A and venetoclax combination trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Key findings from the study to date include: 67% overall response rate with 2 remissions in patients with a TP53 mutation; and no early mortality in the study to date. One patient achieving remission has been on study for over 230 days and remains in follow-up after previously failing venetoclax HMA therapy before enrolling on Actimab-A study, the company said.

"These data support advancing to the phase 2 portion of the study and based on the high response rates in TP53 patients, we will actively explore a development strategy with this patient population. We look forward to completing the phase 1 dose escalation portion of this study, to determine the recommended phase 2 dose so we can continue to advance this novel combination given the high unmet need of the patient population," said Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.