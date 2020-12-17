Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $11.40, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cancer drug developer had lost 0.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

ATNM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ATNM to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.83%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATNM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.