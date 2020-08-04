Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $0.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATNM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

