Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $0.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 18.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ATNM to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATNM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

