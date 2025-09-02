Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is one of 973 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATNM has returned 41.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. As we can see, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Avadel (AVDL). The stock has returned 40.4% year-to-date.

In Avadel's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 54.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 153 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.4% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better in this area. Avadel is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Avadel as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

