Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $10.35, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 0.29% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 10.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ATNM to post earnings of -$0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.67%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ATNM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



